Model, best-selling cookbook author and social media super-influencer Chrissy Teigen has her next major collaboration on the way — this time with Target.

The line of kitchen and tabletop goods, dubbed Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, is slated to launch at Target on Sept. 30. The collection is comprised of 40 items, ranging from $4 for glasses to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set. On Sept. 18, Target will also release a special edition of Teigen’s “Cue Cravings: Hungry for More” with exclusive recipes.

Teigen’s relationship with Target goes back to the start of her modeling career when she shot for the Target catalogue — her first gig as a model.

“I remember they cast a younger girl as my little sister,” Teigen said in an interview on Target’s Web site. “We shot the campaign in an inflatable above-ground pool and I pretended my ‘little sister’ was spraying me with a hose. I think it was used in Target’s weekly ads, but I’ve actually never seen the photo. Please find it for me, Target.”

Teigen’s Target line comes on the heels of her second collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, which launched earlier this summer.

