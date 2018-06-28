For Chrissy Teigen’s second collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, she enlisted a very special tester for her new Endless Summer Glow Collection: her two-year-old daughter Luna, who tried out the products in her bathroom.

“Luna is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom,” Teigen said. “She’ll go, ‘Up, up, up,’ I put her up there and she loves brushes, using them on her face. Becca sends us tons of clean brushes all the time, so she’s always using them.”

Is Luna a baby influencer in the making? “She is,” joked Teigen. “Can you imagine? She’s going on Revolve trips next year.”

Luna wasn’t the only one helping Teigen bring her line to life. Her husband John Legend and Luna worked together on formulating the scent for the body oil featured in the limited-edition line.

“[Luna is] very into smell, she likes really fresh, clean scents,” Teigen said. “So was John, too. They’re two peas in a pod in every single way, like face-wise, personality, well, she’s more of me personality. They are so alike it’s crazy.”

Teigen added that she enlisted help from the both of them, since she rarely buys perfumes.

“I need to bring other people because even if I love something, I constantly doubt myself.” In the end, she went with the fragrance that both Luna and Legend loved the most.

The Endless Summer Glow Collection features a three-in-one compact with a highlighter and bronzer, three new Glow Gloss shades and a body oil, $8, $22 and $42 respectively. Launching on June 28, shoppers can buy the new line at Sephora stores, on sephora.com and Becca Cosmetics’ web site.

