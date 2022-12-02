×
Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner

The model attended the first White House state dinner of the Biden administration alongside her husband, John Legend. 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the White House state dinner on Dec. 1, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown.

Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the White House state dinner. Getty Images

Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow. 

The model worked with her longtime stylist Alana Van Deraa for her state dinner look. Deraa has been the stylist behind many of Teigen’s standout style moments, including her pink sequin Naeem Khan gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards in September.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the White House state dinner. Getty Images

Her hair was styled into its usual middle part with pieces of her wavy tendrils framing her face. When it came to her makeup, the former model went for a glam look, with a rose blush and a matte pink lip.

Legend complemented his wife’s look by wearing a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bowtie. Other attendees joined the couple at the dinner, including Jennifer Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Ariana DeBose.

The White House state dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron marked the first state dinner of Biden’s presidency. The dinner was used as an opportunity to work on key relations with France, who is a major American ally. The event was attended by many officials and policy staffers interested in building relations with France.

