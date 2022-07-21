Christen Press and Tobin Heath Take on ESPY Awards Together in Gucci Outfits on the Red Carpet

×
The two have been teammates on the U.S. women’s national soccer team for almost 10 years.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath made quite the stylish entrance at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The soccer players, teammates on the U.S. women’s national team, posed in Gucci outfits on the red carpet together at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Press wore a pink lace bralette top and high-waisted blue tiered lace skirt paired with white sneakers and a gold chain purse. Heath wore a sheer white button-down and black trousers with Gucci’s signature GG logo printed all throughout paired with white leather shoes and three red straps.

Press styled her hair up to show her crystal drop earrings while Heath kept her short brunette hair down and slicked back.

Christen Press at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety.
Christen Press in Gucci at the 2022 ESPYs held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Variety

The two arrived and held hands as they posed for pictures. Later in the evening, both Press and Heath posted photos of themselves on their respective Instagram pages.

“At the #espys thank you @gucci,” Press wrote in her caption. “More women’s sports.”

“Fun n fun,” Heath captioned her post.

THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images)CHRISTEN PRESS, TOBIN HEATH
Christen Press and Tobin Heath in Gucci at the 2022 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ABC via Getty Images

The two have been playing on the women’s national soccer team together for almost a decade, with Heath representing the U.S. since 2008 while Press joined in 2013. The women both helped Team USA win back-to-back gold medals in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

Press plays forward for Los Angeles’ Angel City and Heath plays winger and forward for Seattle’s OL Reign.

