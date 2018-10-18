TOKYO — Christian Dada designer Masanori Morikawa teamed with Bed J.W. Ford’s Shinpei Yamagishi on a joint show during Tokyo Fashion Week Wednesday. Backed by Amazon, the week’s headlining sponsor, through its At Tokyo event series, the show was held on two levels of a parking garage, with the models walking a long runway on each floor.

Neither brand has shown during Tokyo Fashion Week for several seasons, as both have begun focusing more on international markets. But their homegrown name recognition made the event one of the hottest tickets on the week’s calendar.

While the two designers have differing sensibilities, together they created an interesting display of contrasts. Dark and light, polished and undone, fitted and loose, monochrome and colorful. Morikawa sent out clean trousers, asymmetric shirts, and blazers with snaps down the sleeves, all done out in white, black and shirting stripes. Yamagishi, on the other hand, incorporated outdoorsy and Southwestern influences, with horse-print shirts, fringed jackets, and bomber jackets with tile prints.