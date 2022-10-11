×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Bring Retrospective to Tokyo in December

The “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition will open at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo on Dec. 21.

Dior's 'Designer of Dreams' exhibition in Shanghai.
Dior's "Designer of Dreams" exhibition in Shanghai. Matjaz Tancic/WWD

PARIS Dior is bringing its blockbuster retrospective to Japan.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” will run at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, or MOT, from Dec. 21 to May 28 after a highly successful debut in Paris and stops in London, Shanghai, Chengdu, New York City and Doha.

The show will be presented with a new scenographic narrative designed by Japanese architect Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at OMA, and curated by art and fashion historian Florence Müller, to highlight and celebrate the ties between Dior and Japan.

“We’re honored to design a new spatial narrative within the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo that draws from Dior’s storied relationship to Japan as well as the country’s current cultural contexts to showcase Dior’s creative continuity in a new light,” Shigematsu said in a statement.

Related Galleries

“Our collaboration with Dior across multiple cities and venues has been an exciting opportunity to continuously rethink and recontextualize the retrospective in response to its specific, local setting, much like Christian Dior’s own global expedition and influence,” he added.

The exhibition will address founder Christian Dior’s love of gardens and his fascination with the creative richness of Japan, as reflected in previously unseen archival documents, the French fashion house said. It will feature creations by Dior and his successors: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The poster for the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
The poster for the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. Yuriko Takagi/Courtesy of Dior

They will be shown alongside works from the MOT’s collection as well as photographs by Yuriko Takagi taken especially for the exhibition and its poster. The show will also include reinterpretations of the Lady Dior handbag from prior Dior Lady Art and Lady Dior As Seen By projects, and areas devoted to the Miss Dior and J’adore perfumes.

Müller, who previously curated the Paris and New York City exhibitions, said Dior admired the Japanese people for their ability to combine modernism and tradition.

“With the first agreements signed in 1953 between Dior and Japanese textile companies of prestige, it was also the beginning of a fruitful cultural and artistic dialogue that lives on today with Maria Grazia Chiuri and this exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo,” she said.

Chiuri, artistic director for women’s collections, designed a capsule collection of haute couture dresses for a special event marking the opening of a store in Tokyo in 2017. She said she found evidence of Dior’s attraction to Japan throughout the archives, including in a cherry blossom print from 1953 and a jacket designed to be worn over a kimono.

“I think he was very clever to understand the point of view of Japanese women. And that explains also why the Dior brand is so worldwide, because immediately Mr. Dior understood different kinds of women,” the designer told WWD at the time.  

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Hot Summer Bags

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior to Bring Retrospective Exhibition to Tokyo in December

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad