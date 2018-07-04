EARLY BIRDS: Christian Dior, typically the first big name to open Paris Fashion Week in recent years, has moved its show ahead one day, to Sept. 24, safeguarding that distinction.

The venue and time have yet to be finalized, but it is likely to be in the early afternoon. The Paris shows go through Oct. 2.

Gucci had previously revealed that it would do a one-off showing in Paris on the evening of Sept. 24. The event is to mark the crescendo of a three-part homage to France conceived by the Italian brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, who paraded his resort collection in Arles. Gucci began its ode to France starting with its pre-fall advertising campaign, which harks back to that country circa 1968, when student marches and riots sparked popular rebellions against military and bureaucratic elites.

While foregoing a show in Milan for the season, Gucci is planning a special event to be held at its Hub venue on Sept. 19, the second day of Milan Women’s Fashion Week, scheduled to run Sept. 18 to 24.