Christian Dior Parfums Awards TV Series in Cannes

TV TIME: The house of Christian Dior Parfums helped celebrate TV talent Wednesday night at the Canneseries international series festival, which was held in Cannes, France.

At the close of the event’s fifth edition, which ran from April 1 to 6, the Dior Grand Award and the Dior Revelation Award were bestowed for TV series’ originality, diversity and rich content.

This year, the jury for the long-form selection was headed by Fanny Herrero, the creator and scriptwriter of the series “Call My Agent.” That jury was also composed of actor Anne Marivin; film score composer Daniel Pemberton; actor, scriptwriter and producer Ólafur Darri Ólafsson; actor Sami Outalbali, and actor and scriptwriter Denis O’Hare.

They gave the Dior Grand Award to “Audrey’s Back,” the first Canadian series selected in the long-form category at Canneseries. It was written by Guillaume Lambert and Florence Longpré, and produced by Guillaume Lonergan. The series came out last year and focuses on Audrey, a woman who slipped into a coma at age 17, only to awake 16 years later, when she has to learn how to live life again.

Novelist and scriptwriter Anthony Horowitz presided over the jury for the short-form selection. He was accompanied by actor Chinenye Ezeudu, and actor, director and composer Marc Ruchmann.

That jury gave the Dior Revelation Award to Rosalie Vaillancourt for her interpretation of Allie in the Canadian series “Complètement Lycée.” It was produced by Alex Pronovost, came out in 2021 and is a parody of teenagers.

The two Dior prize trophies were created by artist Ingrid Donat. These came in polished white bronze and decorated with a houndstooth pattern.

“I combined my ‘houndstooth,’ created especially for Dior, and which is also an emblematic house pattern, with the Canneseries initials, ‘CS,’ which rise in a cylindrical column, like a primitive totem or trophy,” Donat said in a statement.

