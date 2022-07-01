×
Christian Louboutin, Maison Ruinart Join France’s Comité Colbert

The houses join France's luxury association alongside Chanel, Christian Dior and Perrier-Jouët.

Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin Courtesy of Louboutin

SOLE MATES: Christian Louboutin and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Champagne house Maison Ruinart have joined France’s Comité Colbert as the newest members.

The committee, which promotes luxury, was started in 1954 by Jean-Jacques Guerlain of the famed fragrance family, and is made up of 81 members.

Their candidacies were affirmed by a general assembly vote June 14.

“We are very proud and very happy to join the Colbert Committee and its members. We share the same values and, as an independent house, we hope to make our contribution to all the subjects dealt with by the committee, in particular on sustainable development and intellectual property. We also hope to contribute to the influence of French luxury abroad,” said Christian Louboutin chair Alexis Mourot.

“We are pleased to join the Maisons d’excellence that make up the Comité Colbert, and to help define together a vision for the future of the luxury industry. This affirms our belief that collective intelligence allows us to face the challenges of tomorrow with greater strength and creativity,” added Maison Ruinart chief executive officer Frédéric Dufour.

“The arrival of these new prestigious members in the Comité Colbert is a sign of the attractiveness of our association, the relevance of its actions and its influence,” said Comité Colbert CEO Bénédicte Epinay. “Welcoming an old house like Ruinart and more recent creation like Christian Louboutin testifies to the dynamism and creativity constantly renewed of our collective.”

The organization’s objective is to promote luxury, preserve the ancestral know-how of its houses, to work on legislative and regulatory issues and to anticipate future challenges in the sector.

To that end, the committee commissioned a report examining the luxury industry as it recovers post-pandemic, and to look at future challenges. It covered topics as diverse as sustainability, globalization and the metaverse, and found that the sector has returned to 2019 levels and will continue its growth, topping $517 billion in 2026.

The committee includes luxury labels from several sectors including haute couture and fashion, fragrance and cosmetics, hospitality and wine and spirits. Other members include Chanel, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, as well as Champagne houses Charles Heidsieck, Krug and Perrier-Jouët.

