Christian Louboutin has underwritten mixed media artist Ebony G. Patterson’s exhibition, titled “…while the dew is still on the roses…” at the Pérez Art Museum Miami at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. The exhibition, which opens to the public on Dec. 9, will be celebrated by the brand with an event at PAMM on Dec. 4 in Miami hosted by PAMM director Franklin Sirmans and Swizz Beatz. A work of Patterson’s will also be on display at the Christian Louboutin Design District boutique.

“Inspired by the night garden of ‘…while the dew is still on the roses…,’ Christian Louboutin worked with me to build out an environment that acknowledges the breadth of my work, that acknowledges bodies and sites, that uses pageantry and beauty to create presence,” Patterson said. “We come to pause, to bear witness and to acknowledge. The installation will feature flowers, glitter, and highly embellished objects, signature elements of my practice.”

The PAMM exhibition, Patterson’s largest to date, will be a survey of her recent work, showcasing 13 of her works that include videos, drawings and tapestries, six of which were specially created for the PAMM show.