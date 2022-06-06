Christian Louboutin Sets Up Beach-themed Pop-up at Selfridges

LONDON — Christian Louboutin is taking over the Corner Shop at Selfridges’ London flagship for a beach-themed June pop-up from Monday.

Titled “Loubi’s on the Beach,” the immersive retail concept will come with a boardwalk, beach huts, a kiosk and a lifeguard on-site.

Customers not only can buy shoes, leather goods and accessories from the brand’s “Greekaba” summer collection, which is inspired by Athens and the Cyclades and features graphics by illustrator Konstantin Kakanias, but they can also enjoy a limited-edition Christian Louboutin branded ice cream and chilled seltzer served from the kiosk.

The pop-up carries a collection of limited-edition beach essentials, such as swim sets, a bat and ball for beach games, enamel cups, water bottle and surfboards in three prints. Perfect for those who find it challenging wearing red sole heels by the beach.

Selected products will be available online and at Selfridges Manchester Exchange from July.

The summer collection is one of many “seasonal cabas” launched annually to celebrate Louboutin’s love of travel. This year, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to “Together for Children,” a Greek nonprofit association working to provide immediate and effective support to children, young adults with disabilities and their families in need.

