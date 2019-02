INN STEP: “Simple outside; impactful inside,” Christian Louboutin said Wednesday, describing his first hotel and restaurant, which he plans to open in Alentejo, Portugal, where he’s owned a holiday home for years. “I’m buying furniture for it, I’m collecting ceramics, I’m buying aboriginal art I would like to put in there.”

Construction is slated to start in April, and the shoe guru has entrusted architect Madalena Caiado to make sure it blends in with local buildings, while the interiors will reflect Louboutin’s eclectic taste and penchant for “cozy” environments, including for the restaurant. He intends for it to be his canteen, and it will serve in-season, organic cuisine, especially fish and local cheeses.

He has yet to decide on a name for the inn, but it won’t be his. And while most will call it a boutique hotel, Louboutin prefers the French term “hôtel de charme.”

He hopes it will be ready in time for the 2020 summer season.