IF THE SHOE FITS: Christian Louboutin will be the guest of honor at the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT’s annual luncheon.

The footwear designer is internationally known for his red-soled footwear that is routinely worn by a slew of celebrities including Rachel Brosnahan, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Martha Hunt and Hailey Clauson in recent weeks alone. Louboutin will receive this year’s Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion at the Sept. 4 event at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As in years past, the luncheon is the unofficial curtain-raiser to New York Fashion week and it will benefit The Museum at FIT.

Louboutin has been singled out for “his lifelong dedication to the art and craft of fashion” by an advisory committee, chaired by MFIT’s director Valerie Steele. The committee includes: Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey, Vogue’s international editor at large Hamish Bowles, Triple Five Group’s chief creative officer Ken Downing, Bergdorf Goodman’s senior vice president of fashion and store presentation director Linda Fargo, Fashion*Art*Forecasting’s executive consultant Nicole Fischelis; Kyoto Costume Institute’s director emerita Akiko Fukai; Couture Council board member Kamie Lightburn; The Museum at FIT’s deputy director Patricia Mears; Vogue’s Suzy Menkes; fashion historian and author Caroline Milbank and author and The Happy Grownup web site founder Hal Rubenstein.

In addressing the honor, Louboutin said, “While my designs have roots in Paris, I feel very lucky to have access to some of the most specialized craftsmanship in the world; that has allowed me to push my creative boundaries and celebrate inclusivity and self-empowerment through cultural exchange.”

The designer has plans to expand his design portfolio. He also intends to create his first hotel and restaurant in Alentejo, Portugal, where he has owned a holiday home for years. The aim is to finish the project by summer 2020. Apparel is not imminently in the cards for the designer. He told WWD in March, “For the moment, I’m perfectly happy and I’m perfectly busy.”

Over the years Louboutin has donated his shoes to the museum, where they have been featured in exhibitions and the designer has addressed students at FIT, according to the school’s president Joyce F. Brown. He also received an honorary degree at FIT’s 2014 commencement.

Co-chaired by philanthropists Melissa Mafrige Mithoff and Amelia Ogunlesi, this fall’s luncheon has Nordstrom as a presenting sponsor.