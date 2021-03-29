Dior Beauty has found a new U.S. ambassador in Christian Serratos.

Serratos is an actor who plays Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s series on the late singer, which premiered in December. She is also known for her role as Rosita Espinosa in “The Walking Dead.”

As an ambassador, Serratos will support Dior Beauty across all categories, including makeup, skin care and fragrance. In a statement, she said Dior “has always been an iconic brand representing femininity and elegance.”

“Even from a young age, I was passionate about beauty and I recognized that just a few products could have a big impact on your mood and confidence,” Serratos said. “I am honored to call myself a member of the Dior family.”

Dior has named two other U.S. ambassadors this year: Nina Dobrev for fragrance and Sam Visser, makeup artist ambassador.

