Christian Siriano Designs ‘Cher Horowitz’s’ Yellow Plaid Suit for Rakuten’s Super Bowl Commercial

Alicia Silverstone plays a high school student debating the virtues of Rakuten's Cash Back and rewards.

Christian Siriano and Alicia Silverstone in Rakuten commercial.
Christian Siriano and Alicia Silverstone courtesy shot.

Christian Siriano, who is showing his fall 2023 collection Thursday evening in the run-up to New York Fashion Week, will be making an appearance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In a 30-second spot for Rakuten, the shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, Alicia Silverstone reprises her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 movie “Clueless,” wearing an updated yellow plaid suit, designed by Siriano.

In the spot, Silverstone plays a high school student in a debate classroom, arguing the merits of Rakuten’s cash back program. Siriano makes a cameo as one of the students in Cher’s classroom.

Alicia Silverstone in Rakuten commercial wearing a Christian Siriano-designed pleated miniskirt and cropped jacket.

The campaign is entitled “Not So Clueless.”

Related Galleries

“I’m such a big fan of ‘Clueless,’ and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in ‘Clueless’ for Rakuten’s ad was a dream come true. I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for ‘The Not-So-Clueless’ Edit and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams,” said Siriano.

Siriano not only reimagined the look in the commercial but created three additional “Clueless”-inspired looks that he will reveal Thursday night at his fashion show.

From Friday to Feb. 20, Siriano’s yellow plaid look from Rakuten’s Big Game spot along with three “Clueless”-inspired runway looks will be part of the “Christian Siriano x Rakuten Giveaway” available exclusively for Rakuten members. Four winners will be chosen.

Siriano curated a shoppable, “Not-So-Clueless” Edit available on Rakuten featuring garments and accessories inspired by the movie at varying price points. The #cluelessoutfits tag on TikTok has more than 24 million views. Every purchase is eligible for Rakuten’s Cash Back rewards.

ad