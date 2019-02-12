After being called out for plagiarism by Diet Prada, Christian Siriano is pulling two gowns from his recent fall 2019 show.

On Monday, the fashion watchdog posted a series of images to its Instagram account showing side-by-side comparisons of gowns from Siriano’s show, which he presented on Saturday, to gowns from Maison Valentino’s spring 2018 couture show.

Siriano was quick to respond to Diet Prada, commenting on the post: “Yea wow last time I have this designer in my studio make a dress. Agree, it’s pulled.”

Diet Prada called out two looks from Siriano’s collection: a billowy blue gown and a short purple dress with ruffle accents. The account compared the blue gown to a pink version from Valentino that had a similar billowy silhouette and compared Siriano’s purple dress to a floor-length version of a similar shade by Valentino.

In a comment issued to WWD, Siriano said: “I don’t look at collections, so I had no idea what they were even referencing, but yes I agree it looks very similar. I wish I could control and make every single dress myself that we put out there, but it’s not physically possible.”

Siriano has always been praised for his inclusivity and diversity in his casting and for dressing women of all sizes on the red carpet. His fall 2019 show, which was closed by model Ashley Graham, was seen as a continuation of this.

The designer is also set to appear in the Bravo reboot of “Project Runway,” which gave him his start in the fashion industry. Siriano will serve as mentor to the show’s fashion designers.

Read more here:

Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2019

Project Runway Premiere Date Set, CFDA Partnership Revealed

The Front Row at Christian Siriano Fall 2019

WATCH: How to Create the Ultimate Red Carpet-Worthy Look