Christian Siriano to Open The Collective West Boutique in Westport, Conn.

Christian Siriano, a Westport, Connecticut, resident, is setting up mulit-brand shop close to home.

The designer posted on Instagram this week that he would be opening a store in Westport called The Collective West. The location is at 960 Post Road East.

“The space is so magical and I can’t wait for you all to come shop and enjoy it,” posted Siriano on @theCollective.west.

In an accompanying video, Siriano said, “We’re opening a new store pretty soon. Things are coming together, and I can’t tell you much, but it’s all happening very soon. It’s looking pretty gorgeous. Sneak peek behind me.” Siriano was standing inside a spacious, light-filled store of clothes and mannequins. The shop is expected to operate like a mini department store, with various brands that Siriano curates, including furniture, accessories and art.

Siriano posted that he’s having an opening party on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and the store will feature such brands as Swoon Gallery, Josh Levkoff jewelry, Irene Lummertz, Snif, Franny’s Farmacy and Bungalow Decor.

In 2018, Siriano opened a New York store at 5 West 54th Street called The Curated NYC, a multibrand boutique. That store features luxury womenswear, ready-to-wear, accessories, fragrances, vintage home decor and gifts. The shop is situated in a Midtown town house that encompasses an eight-story space that includes Siriano’s design atelier and offices and an outdoor garden café.

In September 2020, Siriano invited some 80 guests to the backyard of his 6,000-square-foot Westport home, which he had moved into earlier that year, to show his spring 2021 collection.

