×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Invites Fans to Discover Their Utopia

Business

U.K. Businesses Bid Farewell to Boris Johnson, Markets Make Small Gains

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective West Boutique in Westport, Conn.

The shop is expected to feature ready-to-wear, furniture, art and accessories curated by Siriano.

Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano Courtesy / Shane Lavancher

Christian Siriano, a Westport, Connecticut, resident, is setting up mulit-brand shop close to home.

The designer posted on Instagram this week that he would be opening a store in Westport called The Collective West. The location is at 960 Post Road East.

“The space is so magical and I can’t wait for you all to come shop and enjoy it,” posted Siriano on @theCollective.west.

In an accompanying video, Siriano said, “We’re opening a new store pretty soon. Things are coming together, and I can’t tell you much, but it’s all happening very soon. It’s looking pretty gorgeous. Sneak peek behind me.” Siriano was standing inside a spacious, light-filled store of clothes and mannequins. The shop is expected to operate like a mini department store, with various brands that Siriano curates, including furniture, accessories and art.

Related Galleries

Siriano posted that he’s having an opening party on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and the store will feature such brands as Swoon Gallery, Josh Levkoff jewelry, Irene Lummertz, Snif, Franny’s Farmacy and Bungalow Decor.

In 2018, Siriano opened a New York store at 5 West 54th Street called The Curated NYC, a multibrand boutique. That store features luxury womenswear, ready-to-wear, accessories, fragrances, vintage home decor and gifts. The shop is situated in a Midtown town house that encompasses an eight-story space that includes Siriano’s design atelier and offices and an outdoor garden café.

In September 2020, Siriano invited some 80 guests to the backyard of his 6,000-square-foot Westport home, which he had moved into earlier that year, to show his spring 2021 collection. 

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Rosie Perez Talks ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season Two and Her Custom Christian Siriano Oscars Dress

Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects

Christian Siriano Goes Solo With SCAD Museum of Art Exhibition

Christian Siriano Spring 2021

Christian Siriano Resort 2023

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Hot Summer Bags

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Christian Siriano to Open The Collective

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad