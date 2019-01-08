KNIT WIT: With the men’s market continuing to gain momentum, Christian Wijnants is the latest designer to expand into the segment, with a capsule of luxury sweaters set to launch in June.

The collection will be presented to press and buyers in Paris alongside the women’s pre-collection at the Galerie d’Architecture on Jan. 19. Wijnants said the plan for now is to remain focused on the knitwear category.

Inspired by Uzbekistan, the Great Silk Road and its textile traders, the line includes a fine round-knit sweater and a turtleneck, both made from fine merino wool, and a round-neck style in baby alpaca. The color palette includes shades of orange as well as some inspired by American painter Alice Neel.

The Antwerp-based designer, who founded his label in 2003, said the success of a small men’s wear capsule he designed a few years ago for a few fans and clients inspired him to launch the collection, which also includes jacquard sweaters, intarsia sweaters and 3-D knits.

CLCC, the Luxembourg-based fashion fund headed by Belgian shipping magnate Christian Cigrang, which also has stakes in A.F. Vandevorst, Yang Li and Brussels-based jewelry brand Kim Mee Hye, acquired a 50 percent stake in the brand in 2013, the year Wijnants scooped the International Woolmark Prize.