Christiana Tien Tran Launches Own Agency, Lumien Creative

Christiana Tien Tran, the previous co-owner of The Lions Talent Management, has launched her own agency, Lumien Creative.

“I’m thrilled to introduce to the fashion industry, where I’ve sowed my seeds for the last three decades, an expansive kaleidoscope of beauty that is intentional, co-creative, purposeful and representative of the infinite possibilities that can be created in this new chapter of talent management,” Tran said in a statement to WWD.

Christiana Tien Tran Courtesy of Lumien Creative/Branislav Jankic

Lumien Creative offers talent management and creative services globally. It is “created from an inner and outer call to redefine and evolve talent management inside the fashion industry,” notes the agency.

Current clients include models, activists, artists, singers, songwriters, environmentalists, authors and influencers. Cameron Russell, Ebonee Davis, Lulu Tenney, Sang Woo Kim, Raph, Aya Jones, Jonas Glöer, Nina Gualinga, and Lisa de Narvaez are among those signed to Lumien Creative.

Tran was at The Lions Talent Management for nearly 10 years, working as director and managing partner, then solely as managing partner for eight years, before becoming co-owner in 2021. She began her career at public relations and communications firm KCD and has also had roles at DNA Model Management, Women Model Management and Elite Model Management. Through the years, she has worked with talents such as Valentina Sampaio, Toni Garrn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adwoa Aboah, Shalom Harlow, Jamie Bochert, Karen Elson, Natasha Poly, Carmen Kass and Doutzen Kroes.

A first-generation Vietnamese-American, Tran currently resides in Weston, Connecticut, with her wife and their three children.