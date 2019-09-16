Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Will Replace Her on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Christie Brinkley will no longer be hitting the dance floor on this season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ahead of Monday’s premiere on ABC, the former model shattered her arm in a dance rehearsal, prohibiting her from participating in this season. Instead, Brinkley has enlisted her 21-year-old daughter, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, to take her place.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to “Good Morning America.” “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine…ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

“Good Morning America” revealed the news on Monday, stating that Brinkley’s injury required surgery and that she is in recovery. Her daughter has already begun training for the show, with only three days of preparation before the premiere.

“She cries every five minutes about the fact that I’m doing this and the fact that I’m taking over,” Brinkley-Cook said in an interview with GMA. “She calls it the silver lining. We found the silver lining in a terrible situation.”

Despite the short notice to her television debut, Brinkley-Cook is no stranger to the public eye. The Parsons School of Design student already following her mom’s model footsteps, appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in 2017 alongside her mother and half-sister Alexa Ray Joel and walking the runway at the Elie Tahari fall 2019 show with Brinkley.

