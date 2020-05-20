Photographer Mark Seliger is giving the public access to some of his most well-known celebrity portraits to aid coronavirus relief efforts.

The photographer has teamed with Christie’s and Red Carpet Advocacy to host an auction of his archival celebrity photos seen on the covers of Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair with proceeds benefiting several global charities.

The auction includes 25 of Seliger’s most well-known portraits of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Lenny Kravitz, former President Obama, Snoop Dogg and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

“My career has been built on connecting with and understanding people and their stories with the desire to represent them in a way that is authentic and, in some cases, a bit fantastic,” Seliger said in a statement. “My team and I have curated a special group of prints for this auction that illustrate some of my favorite subjects and moments from the last 30 years.”

All proceeds from the auction will benefit America’s Food Fund, American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Get Us PPE, Meals on Wheels and World Central Kitchen among other global charities providing COVID-19 relief.

The auction will be conducted virtually from May 28 to June 12. Christie’s and Seliger’s studio are also creating behind-the-scenes videos to provide insight into some of Seliger’s portraits.

The Seliger auction is just one of many that have launched to benefit global COVID-19 relief efforts. This week celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart launched Chic Relief, a charitable auction featuring gowns worn by Lopez, Beyoncé, and Julia Roberts, among others, that benefits Direct Relief. Fashion brand Vince and journalist Laurence Benaïm have also launched charitable auctions since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read more here:

A Guide to the Charities Providing COVID-19 Relief

Which Retailers Are Reopening Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic?

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Fashion, Beauty and Retail

WATCH: How Fashion Is Fighting the Coronavirus