×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature Themed Exhibition

The exhibition will feature looks from Goddard’s fall 2019 collection, which was inspired by Thomas Hardy's "Tess of the d’Urbervilles."

Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2019
Looks from Molly Goddard's fall ready-to-wear collection. Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Christie’s will highlight works by fashion designer Molly Goddard in the upcoming “The Art of Literature Exhibition.”

Running from Monday to June 15, the exhibition at Christie’s King Street will showcase a selection of artworks inspired by literature through the ages, from categories including 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century art, Islamic art, books and manuscripts, Old Masters and decorative arts. They will be presented alongside looks from Goddard’s fall 2019 collection, which was inspired by Thomas Hardy’s novel “Tess of the d’Urbervilles.”

The British fashion designer said these tulle looks were about being frivolous and fabulous but also strong, tough and resilient — not just surviving but thriving.

“Hardy paints an incredible picture of the English landscape and seasons in ‘Tess of the d’Urbervilles.’ The collection was definitely about being wrapped up against the weather physically and metaphorically. The pieces included in the exhibition are a very good representation of what we do best, by which I mean taking simple designs and turning them into something totally different, using techniques like shirring and hand-smocking, or by scaling them up and using unexpected fabrics,” she said.

Annabelle Scholar, co-curator of the exhibition, said: “In this cross-category exhibition spanning thee Millennia, we’re looking at how the written word has inspired artists and creatives to make works of art or bring new meaning to existing works of art. We are thrilled to include these wondrous creations by Molly, pieces which were inspired by a work of literature and ushered in a new era of British fashion.”

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Hot Summer Bags

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Christie’s Highlights Molly Goddard in Literature

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad