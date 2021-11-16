Christie’s to Auction Michael Jordan’s Game-worn Air Jordan XIIIs From 1998 Season

Another pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers will be auctioned off.

As part of their Handbags x Hype: The Luxury Remix online auction, Christie’s said a pair of Air Jordan “He’s Got Game” XIIIs sneakers worn and signed by the basketball legend will be available for sale.

The shoes were worn on April 18, 1998, during Jordan’s last regular season game of the Chicago Bulls’ championship season against the New York Knicks.

The NBA 1997-98 season marked Jordan’s final season with the Bulls. That year, he helped lead his team to their third consecutive championship, winning against the Utah Jazz. In total, the Bulls won six NBA championships while Jordan was playing for them.

The shoes were designed by Tinker Hatfield, who drew inspiration from Jordan’s nickname of “Black Cat.” The sneakers’ silhouette features a holographic jewel at the heel, which is supposed to resemble a black panther’s eye with the outsole resembling the paw of a panther. The original white, red and black color palette is dubbed as the “He’s Got Game,” which was named after the basketball player’s appearance in Spike Lee’s 1998 film of the same name.

A closer look at Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan XIIIs, which will be sold by Christie’s. Courtesy of Christie's

The Air Jordan XIIIs were originally gifted by Jordan to Isiah Thomas, another Hall of Fame basketball player. The two were known as intense rivals while Thomas was with the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls lost to the Pistons in back-to-back Eastern Conference finals in 1989 and 1990, with the latter eventually going on to win the championship both years.

Thomas then gifted the sneakers to his son Joshua as a birthday present.

Last month, a pair of game-worn Nike Air Ships by Jordan soldfor a record-breaking $1.472 million at the Sotheby’s Icons of Excellence and Haute Luxury auction held in Las Vegas.

The Nike Air Ships is reportedly the earliest known pair of shoes Jordan has worn throughout his career to reach the auction market. He wore them playing in the fifth game, against the Denver Nuggets, of his rookie season with the Bulls.

According to Sotheby’s auction house, it set a new world record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold at an auction.

Christie’s Handbags x Hype: The Luxury Remix auction is online-only and will also include highly-coveted items such as a Supreme pinball machine and Hermès Himalaya Birkin bags. The sale will be open from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9.

READ MORE HERE:

Michael Jordan’s Game-worn Nike Shoes Top Most Valuable List

Sotheby’s Auctions Michael Jordan Shattered Backboard Game Jersey

A Look Back at Michael Jordan’s Pivotal Fashion and Beauty Deals