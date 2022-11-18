×
Christina Aguilera Brings Drama and Regal Glamour Together With Voluminous Shoulders in Zac Posen Gown for Latin Grammys 2022

The singer took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

US singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera arrives for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera arrives for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17. AFP via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera arrived at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, wearing a regal-inspired purple gown custom designed by Zac Posen.

In honor of this year’s Latin Grammy Awards, where the singer took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her album “Aguilera,” the singer wore a long-sleeve purple corset dress with a small train and dramatic ruffle shoulder detailing.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera arrives for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17. Getty Images

She accessorized a white gold diamond ring from Fabergé, two diamond rings from David Yurman and a pair of teardrop diamond earrings.

Aguilera worked with stylist Chris Horan to create her red carpet look. Horan has also worked with Barbie Ferreira, Charli XCX and Jordan Peele.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera arrives for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17. Getty Images

For makeup, Aguilera went for a statement look, including a glossy nude lined lip, a hint of blush, light purple eye shadow and dramatic upper eyelashes. She had her hair parted down the middle and done with two curtain bangs and an updo in the back.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Aguilera took to the stage to perform and made waves for wearing a bandana, which was part of her signature fashion aesthetic in the early Aughts — the resurgence of Y2K fashion continues. Aguilera performed her ranchera song “Cuando me dé la gana” with Christian Nodal.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera accepts Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Aguilera” onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Albert Urso/WireImage)
Christina Aguilera accepts Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Aguilera” onstage during the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards n Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17. WireImage

When she stepped on stage to receive her award for Best Pop Vocal Album, she switched into a black mermaid gown with a dramatic ruffle shoulder detail and a huge ruffle train.

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards celebrated Latin Music Artists who have had milestone songs this year. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Mexican singer Thalía, Brazilian pop star Anitta, Puerto Rican crooner Luis Fonsi and Italian musician Laura Pausini. Winners at this year’s ceremony included Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, Bad Bunny, Angela Alvarez and Silvana Estrada.

