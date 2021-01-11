Influencer Christina Liu has launched a line of reflective jewelry.

Liu created Unnamed, her accessories brand that will soon launch clothing, with her boyfriend, Jerry Hu. The brand launched on Jan. 1 and sold out of its debut, limited drop called Alinea, which consists of a necklace and bracelet, priced at $220 and $150, respectively.

The handmade jewelry incorporates 3M reflective technology, which is often used for road markings and safety vests. The use of the technology in Unnamed’s jewelry is a nod to Liu’s time in industrial New York City. She has since relocated to Los Angeles.

When photographed, the jewelry appears “almost as if there are diamonds on it,” said Hu, whose father is a jewelry manufacturer.

Unnamed, which is self-funded by Liu and Hu, is sold direct-to-consumer. New drops will arrive every two months, said Liu, who plans to launch clothing next.

“Clothing is coming the next release,” she said. “We have in the pipeline the winter drop and the summer drop — a lot of furry jackets, crop tops and leggings, but not too heavy.”

