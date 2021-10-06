Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership

Tula is embarking on its second celebrity partnership with Christina Milian.

The probiotic-based skin care brand and the singer and actress are teaming on a new version of Tula’s Lip SOS Treatment Balm, which Milian helped create based on her own beauty aesthetic.

“Since I was younger, lip balm was in my purse or my book bag,” she said during a Zoom interview from Paris, where she’s staying with her husband and children. “I don’t like to have dry lips and I grew up on the East Coast, so in the winter you worry about your lips being dry and chapped and the same thing in the summer if you’re in the sun. I also smile all the time, and I feel like people are always looking at your lips.”

Milian took part in the formulation process for the Tula lip balm, opting for a pink glossy sheen that plays on a person’s natural lip color and a coconut scent.

“I love it when my lip gloss smells good. Like I don’t want to eat it, but I kind of want to,” she said with a laugh. “I really love scents that fall into the coconut area. Coconut has always been the thing that I used growing up on my skin. Later on I learned you can use it in your hair and in cooking, so now it’s a common thing in our household and of course it only made sense to use it in our lip balm. And I’m Cuban, so I think it’s the island girl in me that likes it so much.”

The Tula x Christina Milian Pink Coconut Lip SOS Treatment Balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate the lips, coconut oil to soften and nourish, lip peptides to plump and smooth and the brand’s proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotics to improve skin smoothness. The lip balm is one of Tula’s newest products and its first in the lip care category, launching in September with three shades.

Tula’s collaboration with Milian is the brand’s second celebrity partnership. The skin care brand first teamed with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in August 2020 for a pumpkin-themed iteration of the brand’s Exfoliating Sugar Scrub.

The lip balm falls in line with Milian’s own beauty regimen, as the actress stated her routine is very simple especially now that she is a mother.

“When you’re naturally glowing from joy, I think that does change your outlook on beauty and how you use beauty,” she said. “As I’ve grown older, it’s not always about what’s the most expensive. It’s really about what you like and what works for you.”

The Tula x Christina Milian Pink Coconut Lip SOS Treatment Balm is available for $24 on Tula’s website.

READ MORE HERE:

Tula, Tatcha Named Top Skin Care Influencer Marketers

CEO Savannah Sachs on Tula’s Balanced Approach to Growth

Tula Taps Tess Holiday, Tennille Murphy and Others for #EmbraceYourSkin Campaign