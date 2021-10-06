×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership

The skin care brand has teamed with the singer and actress on a tinted lip balm available starting today.

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip
Christina Milian for Tula. Courtesy

Tula is embarking on its second celebrity partnership with Christina Milian.

The probiotic-based skin care brand and the singer and actress are teaming on a new version of Tula’s Lip SOS Treatment Balm, which Milian helped create based on her own beauty aesthetic.

“Since I was younger, lip balm was in my purse or my book bag,” she said during a Zoom interview from Paris, where she’s staying with her husband and children. “I don’t like to have dry lips and I grew up on the East Coast, so in the winter you worry about your lips being dry and chapped and the same thing in the summer if you’re in the sun. I also smile all the time, and I feel like people are always looking at your lips.”

Milian took part in the formulation process for the Tula lip balm, opting for a pink glossy sheen that plays on a person’s natural lip color and a coconut scent.

Related Galleries

“I love it when my lip gloss smells good. Like I don’t want to eat it, but I kind of want to,” she said with a laugh. “I really love scents that fall into the coconut area. Coconut has always been the thing that I used growing up on my skin. Later on I learned you can use it in your hair and in cooking, so now it’s a common thing in our household and of course it only made sense to use it in our lip balm. And I’m Cuban, so I think it’s the island girl in me that likes it so much.”

The Tula x Christina Milian Pink Coconut Lip SOS Treatment Balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate the lips, coconut oil to soften and nourish, lip peptides to plump and smooth and the brand’s proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotics to improve skin smoothness. The lip balm is one of Tula’s newest products and its first in the lip care category, launching in September with three shades.

Tula’s collaboration with Milian is the brand’s second celebrity partnership. The skin care brand first teamed with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in August 2020 for a pumpkin-themed iteration of the brand’s Exfoliating Sugar Scrub.

The lip balm falls in line with Milian’s own beauty regimen, as the actress stated her routine is very simple especially now that she is a mother.

“When you’re naturally glowing from joy, I think that does change your outlook on beauty and how you use beauty,” she said. “As I’ve grown older, it’s not always about what’s the most expensive. It’s really about what you like and what works for you.”

The Tula x Christina Milian Pink Coconut Lip SOS Treatment Balm is available for $24 on Tula’s website.

READ MORE HERE:

Tula, Tatcha Named Top Skin Care Influencer Marketers 

CEO Savannah Sachs on Tula’s Balanced Approach to Growth 

Tula Taps Tess Holiday, Tennille Murphy and Others for #EmbraceYourSkin Campaign 

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Christina Milian, Tula Team on Lip

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad