Christina Ricci Sartorially Blooms in Rodarte Dress With Metallic 3D Floral Sleeves at CFDA Awards

The floor-length piece debuted as part of Rodarte's spring 2023 collection.

Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
Christina Ricci attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at Casa Cipriani in New York in a whimsical look.

The “Sleepy Hollow” actress wore a vibrant botanical motif dress featuring colorful, decorative blossoms, a laced bustier cutout and metallic floral embellishments. The floor-length piece debuted as part of Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection in September.

Christina Ricci attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She coordinated the maxi design with a signature evening clutch in black. Ricci kept her jewelry to a minimum, adding a bright diamond bracelet and stud earrings.

The actress wore her hair in curls parted to one side and opted for shimmering pink eyeshadow that softened into a glowing purple hue, matching the iridescent embellishments on her sleeves.

Ricci was one of the presenters alongside Cher, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, and Trevor Noah.

Christina Ricci attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress was joined on the carpet by her husband, Mark Hampton. She was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who has dressed Janelle Monáe, Laura Dern, Jurnee Smollet and Liza Koshy.

Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This year’s CFDA Awards were not the first for Ricci. She attended the gathering in 2016 and wore a long-sleeve, ruffled neckline dress by Coach.

The CFDA Awards honor and recognize some of fashion’s most innovative designers and visionaries. This year’s event was held in partnership with Amazon Fashion. Natasha Lyonne hosted. Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the association’s Board of Trustees Award. Skims was the recipient of CFDA’s first Innovation Award, and Law Roach was honored with the CFDA’s Inaugural Stylist Award.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

