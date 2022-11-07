Christina Ricci Sartorially Blooms in Rodarte Dress With Metallic 3D Floral Sleeves at CFDA Awards

Christina Ricci attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at Casa Cipriani in New York in a whimsical look.

The “Sleepy Hollow” actress wore a vibrant botanical motif dress featuring colorful, decorative blossoms, a laced bustier cutout and metallic floral embellishments. The floor-length piece debuted as part of Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection in September.

Christina Ricci attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She coordinated the maxi design with a signature evening clutch in black. Ricci kept her jewelry to a minimum, adding a bright diamond bracelet and stud earrings.

The actress wore her hair in curls parted to one side and opted for shimmering pink eyeshadow that softened into a glowing purple hue, matching the iridescent embellishments on her sleeves.

Ricci was one of the presenters alongside Cher, Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, and Trevor Noah.

Christina Ricci attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress was joined on the carpet by her husband, Mark Hampton. She was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, who has dressed Janelle Monáe, Laura Dern, Jurnee Smollet and Liza Koshy.

Mark Hampton and Christina Ricci attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This year’s CFDA Awards were not the first for Ricci. She attended the gathering in 2016 and wore a long-sleeve, ruffled neckline dress by Coach.

The CFDA Awards honor and recognize some of fashion’s most innovative designers and visionaries. This year’s event was held in partnership with Amazon Fashion. Natasha Lyonne hosted. Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the association’s Board of Trustees Award. Skims was the recipient of CFDA’s first Innovation Award, and Law Roach was honored with the CFDA’s Inaugural Stylist Award.