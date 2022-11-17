×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Business

Macy’s Shows Q3 Declines But Raises Earnings Outlook

Eye

Inside the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Christina Ricci Conjures Up Gothic Glamour in Embellished Rodarte ‘Spiderweb’ Dress for ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

The actress costars in the new Netflix series about beloved Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams.

US actress Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" at the Hollywood Legion Theatre Post 43 in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylour Paige
Rachel Brosnahan
Laura Love
Suzanna Son
View ALL 44 Photos

Christina Ricci attended the premiere of her new television series “Wednesday” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a gothic-inspired sparkling dress from Rodarte‘s fall 2020 collection.

In honor of the premiere of her new television show, where Ricci stars alongside Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character, the actress wore a sleeveless black gown with a sheer bodice, ruffle trims around the neckline and shoulders, a tiered skirt and a spiderweb pattern embroidered into the bodice.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 16. Getty Images

Rodarte’s fall 2020 collection, designed by sisters and co-creative directors Kata and Laura Mulleavy, drew inspiration from Bram Stroker’s 1992 film “Dracula,” directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Gothic fashion heavily influenced the line, with the brand’s usual details of puff sleeves, peplums and embroidery incorporated for a twist.

Related Galleries

Ricci accessorized with bejeweled rings from Rahaminov and Le Vian jewelry.

The actress worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to create her look for the premiere. Mandelkorn also works with Janelle Monáe, Rachel Brosnahan and Sarah Flint.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 16. Getty Images

For makeup, Ricci tapped Allan Avendaño for an evening-ready look, including a dark burgundy lip, contour, light red eye shadow, cat-eye eyeliner and eye-popping mascara. Hairstylist Mark Hampton parted her hair to one side, slicked it down and did the back in a small tight bun.

Ricci’s red carpet appearance for “Wednesday” marked the second time she has sported Rodarte for an event this month. During the CFDA Fashion Awards, the actress wore a botanical motif dress with metallic floral embellishments from the brand.

“Wednesday” tells the story of the beloved Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, the young psychic daughter of the family. In addition to Ricci and Ortega, the series also stars Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez and George Burcea. The series debuts on Netflix on Nov. 23.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christina Ricci Wears Gothic-Glam Rodarte Dress at ‘Wednesday’ Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad