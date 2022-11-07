Christine Quinn’s CFDA Turn, Alberta Ferretti’s Neiman’s Capsule, Claridge’s Picks Choo

QUINN IS IN: Christine Quinn, a fashion and beauty executive and author, who starred in Netflix’s hit reality series, “Selling Sunset,” will host the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion Monday night.

Quinn, who is also the author of “How to Be a Boss Bitch,” is a Dallas, Texas, native who resides in Los Angeles, California. She has been a front-row presence at such fashion shows as LaQuan Smith, Proenza Schouler, Area and Michael Kors in New York, Versace and Bally in Milan, Italy, and Valentino and Balenciaga in Paris, France. She also appears in the new Marc Jacobs campaign.

Among her duties on the red carpet at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani will be to speak to designers, celebrities, models and other fashion personalities. Her interviews will run on CFDA’s social channels after the awards.

The celebrity quotient is expected to be high for the evening. As reported, Natasha Lyonne will be hosting the CFDA Awards, and presenters will include Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington. Special awards will be given to Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach, among others.

Outside fashion, Quinn and her husband, Christian Dumonet, a tech entrepreneur, founded their own real estate platform called Real Open, which allows anyone to purchase or sell a home via cryptocurrency. — LISA LOCKWOOD

SPARKLING SEASON: With the end-of-year festivities and resort getaways approaching, partywear’s demand is about to reach its peak. Just in time for this surge, Alberta Ferretti has developed a dedicated, glittering capsule collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus.

Launching on Monday, the range includes 11 pieces, spanning from embroidered satin tops to pants covered in a cascade of sequins and a reversible faux-fur evening jacket. A minidress embellished with feathers and a statement pleated gown are also part of the collection, which was crafted from fabrics encompassing gold fil coupé, taffeta embroidered with sequins, Lurex knit and glittery tulle.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Neiman Marcus, a historic U.S. retail partner, on this exclusive capsule collection in celebration of the return to glamour for the fall party season,” said Alberta Ferretti.

Jodi Kahn, vice president of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus, underscored how “each piece in the collection is one of a kind and celebrates individual expression and personal style,” and praised Ferretti for exemplifying Italian glamour. “Her vibrant, modern designs are the ultimate addition to one’s holiday wardrobe this season,” she said.

The collection is available at Neiman Marcus in Atlanta, Georgia; Bal Harbour and Coral Gables in Florida; Beverly Hills, California; Houston, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Short Hills, New Jersey, as well as at the retailer’s online store. Prices range from $590 for a Lurex knit top with embellished back straps to $5,450 for a pair of richly embroidered taffeta pants.

To further mark the tie-up between the Aeffe-controlled brand and the retailer, Neiman Marcus is to celebrate Ferretti with a lunch for top customers at Mariposa, located in its Coral Gables store on Tuesday. Two days later, an intimate dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles, California, will double the celebrations. — SANDRA SALIBIAN

CHOO’S CLARIDGE’S: Jimmy Choo is taking over London’s Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair this Christmas.

The luxury accessories brand’s creative director Sandra Choi is designing the festive tree, which will be unveiled in the hotel lobby on the morning of Nov. 23.

Jimmy Choo just launched its winter 2022 campaign shot at the famous hotel and featuring Iris Law, Mica Argaňaraz and Stan Taylor photographed by Angelo Pennetta.

“Claridge’s is a London icon. The perfect blend of glamour and decadence — great things happen at Claridge’s. There’s a magic energy as you enter the doors that’s contagious, from the warmth of the staff to the discrete buzz of guests in the lobby,” Choi said.

“And at night the hotel invites you to party. Claridge’s is a London jewel, it’s multifaceted, like the diamond that inspired our tree, like Jimmy Choo,” she added.

Choi’s tree has already been given the name of The Diamond. Courtesy of Claridge’s

Choi’s tree has already been given the name of The Diamond, a nod to the brand’s twinkling accessories, and it will be finished off with a bow at the top of the tree, a motif that runs through the brand’s winter collection.

In 2021, the hotel invited Dior’s Kim Jones to design the Christmas tree, paying tribute to the craftsmanship of couture.

“I am delighted to welcome Sandra Choi to bring Jimmy Choo’s distinct glamour to the hotel. Christmas is always a truly magical time of year for us here at Claridge’s and this year, we look forward to seeing guests and visitors step inside Jimmy Choo’s sparkling world,” said Paul Jackson, general manager at Claridge’s. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

LOSSIE’S LOVERS: Admittedly, the Moxy Lower East Side hotel might not seem like the most fashion-forward of destinations, but thanks to its newest nightlight endeavor, that might be changing.

Dylan Hales and Ronnie Flynn of Lower East Side hot spot The Flower Shop and Little Ways have opened Loosie’s, a nightclub beneath the hotel off Bowery, that is hoping to become downtown’s new destination.

On Thursday, the pair opened their doors with a VIP late night party drawing pals like Evan Mock, Justin Theroux, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandra Richards and more. Other nightlife owners like Nur Khan, Noah Tepperberg and Carlos Quirarte were also in attendance, checking out the new spot.

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and Ronnie Flynn. David X Prutting/BFA.com

The scene report went something like this: Dobrev and White, who have been flirting with fashion parties more as of late, hung back against one of the walls, letting people come to them. Mock, who appears to have a very hard time saying “no” to a party invite, worked the room, baseball hat on and friends everywhere he went. There were cocktails as well as buckets of Coronas, there were disco balls, there were sing-along moments to “Mr. Brightside,” as the crowd danced to the set by Rhett Bixler. Your next night-out quandary, officially solved. — LEIGH NORDSTROM

CERRUTI DEAL: Ten months after the death of Nino Cerruti, Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti is changing hands and found in fellow Biella, Italy-based wool mill Gruppo Piacenza SpA its new owner.

The group has bought out the storied textile company, which marked its 140th anniversary last year, from London-based fund Njord Partners, which had acquired an 80 percent interest in the textile firm in 2018. The remaining 20 percent stake, held by the Cerruti family, was also acquired by Gruppo Piacenza.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A fabric from Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti fall 2023 collection. Courtesy of Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti

It is understood that Filippo Vadda, chief executive officer of Cerruti since 2020, will leave his position in light of the acquisition, although a successor has yet to be named.

The move is also seen as an internationalization avenue for Gruppo Piacenza as it will be able to leverage Cerruti’s footprint in the Asian market. As part of the deal, Gruppo Piacenza is taking over offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

“We’re proud to be taking up the baton from those who preceded us and to continue safeguarding a storied wool mill, a synonym of exceptional beauty and with which we share the same innovation and evolution path, both believing in the importance of the territory and respect of people, with a strong focus on sustainability,” said Gruppo Piacenza CEO Carlo Piacenza.

Compared to other textile businesses in the same area in the Piedmont region, a leading textile district in the country, Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti was hit harder by the casualization trend in the past few years and lagged in responding to customers’ demand for performance and easy-care suiting. Njord Partners had been investing throughout the four years to support growth for the company and lead its sustainable advancements.

Gruppo Piacenza has operated a successful business banking on its high-end textiles, also dipping its toes in ready-to-wear via its Piacenza 1733 menswear brand, which showcased its spring 2023 collection at Pitti Uomo last June.

In 2020 the textile specialist acquired Lanificio Piemontese, another Biella-based woolen mill, signaling its commitment to grow its manufacturing scope and in sync with the sector’s mergers and acquisitions environment, defined by increased alliances, as reported. — MARTINO CARRERA

ALL GREEN: Ganni, together with material innovation company Bolt Threads, announced a animal-free pledge Friday at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

The “Greener Pastures Pledge” is inspired by Ganni’s commitment to phase out the use of virgin leather by 2023.

“Leather products account for just 9 percent of our sales and [leather] is the material which accounts for most of our emissions according to Ganni’s carbon auditor, Plan.A,” said Ganni’s founder Nicolaj Reffstrup. “Although highly profitable, phasing out virgin animal leather by 2023 is a no-brainer if we want to reach our 50 percent absolute carbon reduction target by 2027.…I hope as many brands as possible commit to Bolt Threads’ Greener Pastures Pledge.”

In “Ganni World,” there is no place for leather apparently. Courtesy Ganni

Last year, Ganni eliminated leather from its ready-to-wear lines. This year, the Copenhagen, Denmark-based cult favorite launched its first limited-edition collection of bags and small leather goods made from Mylo. The brand’s partnership with Bolt Threads is ongoing and Ganni plans to make more Mylo products commercially available in 2023.

Essentially, the Pledge offers early access to Bolt Threads’ Mylo material (or leather alternative made with mycelium, the root-like structure of fungus like mushrooms) so brands can continue to eliminate virgin animal leather from their product lines.

Anybody is eligible. Already, Stella McCartney, Lululemon and Ganni have commercial releases made with Mylo.

“The Greener Pastures Pledge is an incentive for those brands who are daring enough to make a real change by committing to high-quality, animal-free alternatives — not only for their customers but also for our planet,” said Dan Widmaier, chief executive officer and founder of Bolt Threads. “We know how challenging it is for brands to alter their supply chains, and the brands that dare to do so in an effort to minimize their environmental impact deserve to be rewarded for their trailblazing efforts.” — KALEY ROSHITSH