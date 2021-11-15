Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle for First Fashion Collection

Christine Quinn is embarking on her first fashion collaboration.

The real estate agent, who stars in the Netflix reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” is teaming with ShoeDazzle for a collection of footwear styles made for the upcoming holiday season.

“I just love the affordability factor of it,” Quinn said about ShoeDazzle. “It’s not every day that you can find cool shoes that are actually done really well, so for me that’s what I really loved about the collection.”

The collection offers 24 footwear styles across heels and boots. With the holiday season coming up, Quinn wanted to offer options that were festive, but also worked for the colder months.

“We’re working around the fact that it’s November and December, so we’re trying to keep it concurrent with the trends for fall,” she said. “I wanted to do a lot of sparkles and I wanted to incorporate bows and just glitter anywhere I could so it gave that holiday vibe.”

Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle. Courtesy

This holiday vibe is seen in many of the collection’s sparkle-embellished pieces, such as a pair of thigh-high boots designed in a silver shimmer finish, crystal-embellished black pumps, high-heeled boots with crystal fringe and colorful pumps with a wrap around silver detail.

The collection also offers more winter-specific footwear, such as a metallic gold fabric boot and faux fur-embellished boots. Quinn also wanted to offer styles in red and black as festive options for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Quinn said the collection reflects her own style because of how broad and versatile it is, stating: “It’s really just about the range being so dynamic. That’s really where I fell in love with every single shoe that we did. We just wanted everything to be so different that’s exactly what we did.”

She stated the collection’s thigh-high boots are her favorite, as well as the three PVC heels with a bow and crystal embellishment that come in green, pink and silver.

While this is Quinn’s first collaboration with a fashion brand, she has previously dabbled in the beauty world with a recent collaboration with Ciate London. Quinn’s next project is the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which is making its debut on Netflix on Nov. 24.

The Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle collection is available now on the brand’s website. Prices range from $42.95 to $69.95.

Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle. Courtesy

