×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle for First Fashion Collection

The “Selling Sunset” star is releasing a shoe collection with styles made for the upcoming holiday season.

Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle.
Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle. Courtesy

Christine Quinn is embarking on her first fashion collaboration.

The real estate agent, who stars in the Netflix reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” is teaming with ShoeDazzle for a collection of footwear styles made for the upcoming holiday season.

“I just love the affordability factor of it,” Quinn said about ShoeDazzle. “It’s not every day that you can find cool shoes that are actually done really well, so for me that’s what I really loved about the collection.”

The collection offers 24 footwear styles across heels and boots. With the holiday season coming up, Quinn wanted to offer options that were festive, but also worked for the colder months.

“We’re working around the fact that it’s November and December, so we’re trying to keep it concurrent with the trends for fall,” she said. “I wanted to do a lot of sparkles and I wanted to incorporate bows and just glitter anywhere I could so it gave that holiday vibe.”

Related Galleries

Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection: Photos, Details
Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle. Courtesy

This holiday vibe is seen in many of the collection’s sparkle-embellished pieces, such as a pair of thigh-high boots designed in a silver shimmer finish, crystal-embellished black pumps, high-heeled boots with crystal fringe and colorful pumps with a wrap around silver detail.

The collection also offers more winter-specific footwear, such as a metallic gold fabric boot and faux fur-embellished boots. Quinn also wanted to offer styles in red and black as festive options for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Quinn said the collection reflects her own style because of how broad and versatile it is, stating: “It’s really just about the range being so dynamic. That’s really where I fell in love with every single shoe that we did. We just wanted everything to be so different that’s exactly what we did.”

She stated the collection’s thigh-high boots are her favorite, as well as the three PVC heels with a bow and crystal embellishment that come in green, pink and silver.

While this is Quinn’s first collaboration with a fashion brand, she has previously dabbled in the beauty world with a recent collaboration with Ciate London. Quinn’s next project is the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which is making its debut on Netflix on Nov. 24.

The Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle collection is available now on the brand’s website. Prices range from $42.95 to $69.95.

Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection: Photos, Details
Christine Quinn for ShoeDazzle. Courtesy

READ MORE HERE: 

What Is ‘Bottega Green?’ A Look at How Daniel Lee Created the Most Popular Color of 2021 

10 Things to Expect During the 2021 Holiday Shopping Season 

YouTube to Host Holiday Stream & Shop Livestream Event 

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn ShoeDazzle Collection:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad