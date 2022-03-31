EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle.

The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.

“This collection is for just any girl who wants a hot girl summer, which I think is all of us really after COVID-19,” Quinn said. “It’s that girl that is tired of being in makeup and sweatpants. She’s waxed and vaxxed and ready to go and ready to have fun. I think that’s where we’re all at right now.”

The collection includes styles like a bedazzled gladiator-style heel, a PVC pointed-toe heel, chain-embellished heels and a palm tree printed kitten heel. Quinn’s second ShoeDazzle collection includes the Kenzy wrap around heel, which was also offered in her first collection.

Christine Quinn Brooke James/ShoeDazzle

“It was really just elevating what I already loved about the extra-ness of ShoeDazzle and being able to create this really fun vibe that matches my personality,” she continued. “It was really fun not only to play with the colors, but the metals, jewels, stones and everything in between. We went with a lot of patterns, too.”

In addition to curating the collection, Quinn served as creative director of the campaign and accompanying TV commercial. Quinn looked to her own closet for inspiration for the direction.

“I have an entire room that is just shoes. It’s just filled with shoes,” she said. “The inspiration was that I wanted to arrive in this sort of utopia where it was all shoes and it was this different world where everything was kind of upside down and weird, but shoes were the only thing I packed on this trip.”

Quinn’s first ShoeDazzle collection released in November and included 24 styles curated for the holidays. The reality TV star explained the first collection performed better than she and the brand had anticipated, which led to the two teaming once again.

In addition to Quinn’s second ShoeDazzle collection, the real estate agent is gearing up for the release of the fifth season of “Selling Sunset” on Netflix on April 22.

The Christine Quinn x ShoeDazzle second collection will be available starting Friday on ShoeDazzle’s website. Styles range in price from $29.95 to $59.95.

Christine Quinn Brooke James/ShoeDazzle

