Christine Quinn Talks Fashion Ambitions at Balenciaga

Christine Quinn’s appearance on the Balenciaga haute couture runway in July alongside Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian forced the fashion industry to sit up and take notice.

Prior to that, the “Selling Sunset” star was mainly known for her penchant for impractical outfits and her self-help book “How to Be a Boss B—h.” In the wake of her runway appearance, she has signed with IMG Models and is looking to expand her profile in fashion.

Quinn has been doing the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, attending the opening of the new Jacquemus store on Avenue Montaigne, in addition to the Schiaparelli presentation and shows by Valentino and Monot.

She was back at Balenciaga on Sunday, only this time watching the show from the front row wearing a distressed hoodie, jeans and thigh-high black boots.

“It doesn’t get better than Balenciaga. I mean, they’re killing it. I love everything that they do, so I can’t wait to see the show and see what they have in store,” she said.

Quinn shared some of her ambitions going forward, signaling she is ready to pivot away from reality TV. “I would love to be a creative director. In addition to that, I also love walking and runway modeling. So it’s definitely not the last time you guys see me on the catwalk,” she said.

She didn’t rule out launching her own brand one day. “Right now I would love to collaborate with big brands and help be a creative director and then from there, I can gain experience and maybe launch my own fashion line,” she said.

Maybe she can glean some tips from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who were also at the show. Kylie Jenner came with her sister Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West, who walked in the show, was accompanied by his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.