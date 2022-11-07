Christine Quinn to Host Red Carpet at 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Monday Night

Christine Quinn, a fashion and beauty executive and author, who starred in Netflix’s hit reality series, “Selling Sunset,” will host the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion Monday night.

Quinn, who is also the author of “How to Be a Boss Bitch,” is a Dallas, Texas native who resides in Los Angeles, California. She has been a front-row presence at such fashion shows as LaQuan Smith, Proenza Schouler, Area and Michael Kors in New York, Versace and Bally in Milan and Valentino and Balenciaga in Paris. She also appears in the new Marc Jacobs campaign.

Among her duties on the red carpet at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani will be to speak to designers, celebrities, models and other fashion personalities. Her interviews will run on CFDA’s social channels after the awards.

The celebrity quotient is expected to be high for the evening. As reported, Natasha Lyonne will be hosting the CFDA Awards, and presenters will include Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington. Special awards will be given to Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach, among others.

Outside fashion, Quinn and her husband, Christian Dumonet, a tech entrepreneur, founded their own real estate platform called Real Open, which allows anyone to purchase or sell a home via cryptocurrency.