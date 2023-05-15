×
Christofle x Karl Lagerfeld Rare Flatware Set Being Auctioned to Raise Funds for FIT

The auction is being held in recognition of The Metropolitan Museum of Art's retrospective of Lagerfeld's life and work.

Christofle x Karl Lagerfeld flatware set.
Christophle's black lacquer egg-shaped case and silverware set.

Want a piece of Karl Lagerfeld for the dinner table?

How about 24 pieces?

Lagerfeld was a longtime collector of Christofle, the silver specialists, as evidenced by numerous pieces featured in his estate sales at Sotheby’s in 2021. In 2018, shortly before his death, the designer had collaborated with Christofle on the brand’s signature Mood silverware set, imbuing the distinctive egg-shaped case and flatware with a graphic, Art Deco-inspired pattern rendered in mirror-polished silver and glossy black lacquer. Only 1,500 pieces were created — 1,000 with a stainless-steel case and just 500 in black lacquer — and all sold out upon their release.

Timed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s retrospective of Lagerfeld’s life and work, Christofle has pulled out the last remaining Karl Lagerfeld Mood set from its archives and is making it available at auction, with all the proceeds going to the Fashion Institute of Technology to endow the next generation of fashion creatives.

A numbered edition 25/500, the piece being offered is one of the especially rare versions in black lacquer, engraved with Christofle’s coat of arms as well as Lagerfeld’s signature. Once opened, the egg-shaped case reveals a 24-piece set of silver-plated flatware. To commemorate the collaboration’s release in 2018, Lagerfeld photographed a self-portrait with the black lacquer Mood.

The Mood collection, introduced in 2015, has become one of Christofle’s bestsellers.

The estimate for the auction is $10,000. The online auction, which went live Friday, runs through May 31 on charitybuzz.com. It opened with a bid at $2,000 and as of 4 p.m. on Monday, the auction had two bidders and seven bids, reaching $3,750. The offering includes six table knives six table forks, six tablespoons and six teaspoons.

