Christopher Bevans Creates Tennis Collection for Fila

Christopher Bevans is doing his part to make the tennis court more fashionable, thanks to his partnership with Fila.

The award-winning designer, who worked with Kanye West on his Yeezy brand and also served as Nike’s design director for urban apparel before launching his own brand, Dyne, signed on last year with Fila as a guest designer and creative collaborator.

His first project for the sports brand was a tennis-inspired Fila Renno x Bevans sneaker that released last September. And now, Bevans has created a full line of men’s and women’s apparel that will be unveiled at the Fila-sponsored BNP Paribas Open that kicks off Monday, March 7, in Indian Wells, Calif.

A campaign image for the Bevans Park Collection from Fila.

Called the Bevans Park Collection, the line incorporates colors and motifs that are both personal to the designer and also stand out in the desert sun. That includes a nature-inspired palette of white, navy, green, pink and teal with pops of orange and a variety of geometric patterns and sonic wave designs intended to express energy for the players who will be wearing it at the tournament that runs through March 20.

“Tennis was an important part of my upbringing and the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand in the sport and to see our vision on center court, on the world’s top tennis players, is a dream come true for me,” said Bevans. “As someone who plays the game myself, I know that designing for optimum performance is the priority. I wanted to create pieces that would enhance and not impede on the game, while at the same time, share my creative point of view and bring a unique new style and energy to the court.”

The 26-piece women’s collection includes tennis dresses, tanks, skorts, shorts, a long-sleeved T, a jacket, and pants with a special Fila x Bevans label on the interior. The line will be worn by Fila-sponsored players including world number-one ranked Ash Barty, world number-five Karolina Pliskova, Shelby Rogers and Ann Li.

Diego Schwartzman is sponsored by Fila.

For men, the 16-piece assortment ranges from crews, polos and Henleys to shorts, pants and a jacket. Among the players who will wear the collection are world number 13 Diego Schwartzman as well as Reilly Opelka, Brandon Nakashima and John Isner.

All of the players will wear Fila’s Axilus 2 Entergized performance footwear in special-edition colors that tie back to the apparel.

The Bevans Park Collection is available for purchase to the public on the Fila website. It retails for $60 to $100.

Bevans, who is well-known in the streetwear community after working with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, Damon Dash and Pharrell Williams, created Dyne in 2015 and won the International Woolmark Prize for Innovation in 2018 for the collection that sought to redefine the active lifestyle category by offering a tailored street aesthetic blended with advanced textile technology. However, his financing dried up during the pandemic and he was forced to shutter the Dyne label. Since then, he moved to a farm in Portland, Ore., has been working with Shopify on its creator program and created a new business that he called Hallway, a platform to “foster community, break down barriers, collaborate and share knowledge” within the fashion industry.