A Look at Christopher John Rogers’ Best Celebrity Style Moments

Congratulations are in order for Christopher John Rogers, who received the coveted American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday.

He beat out Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do in the category.

Though the designer has only released a handful of collections since he debuted his label in 2016, Rogers has made serious strides in the fashion world, with his eye-catching patterns and brightly hued designs seen on the likes of Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This year, the designer started off strong when Harris stepped out in a now-iconic purple coat and dress from his label for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden in January. His streak of dressing household celebrity names continued since, with his pieces seen on Miley Cyrus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and Michaela Coel, among others.

His clothing even had a dedicated segment during an episode of the much-anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot on HBO Max when Julien Calloway, played by Jordan Alexander, concludes his fashion show.

Rogers, who was born in Baton Rouge, La., and is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, was the 2019 winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In 2020, he also received the CFDA’s Emerging Designer Award.

“Fun and flamboyant — absolutely, yet with a subtext of power dressing,” Bridget Foley said of Rogers’ spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. “Given their vibrant, crisp audacity, these clothes project a very specific sense of joy, driven by strength and self-assurance. They announce a woman who’s a force to be reckoned with, who wears her optimism with purpose.”

Here, WWD breaks down all of Christopher John Rogers’ biggest red carpet moments so far. Scroll on for more.

Lizzo

For the 2019 GLAAD Awards, the singer wore a custom neon green dress by Rogers, which she paired with neon sandals. The gown was apparently made in less than 24 hours and is apparently Lizzo’s favorite red carpet look so far.

Rogers crafted the former first lady a custom iridescent cyan tailored suit complete with Swarovski buttons, worn while she was in Nashville, Tenn., for her “Becoming” book tour in 2019.

Rihanna

While promoting her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, in Seoul, South Korea, in September 2019, the singer opted for a bright orange ruched, form-fitting midi dress with confetti dot stretch velveteen from the designer’s spring 2020 collection.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at the 2019 American Music Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

At the 2019 American Music Awards, Rogers continued his streak of designing bright neon pieces when he dressed the award-winning rapper. Lil Nas X wore a custom lime green silk wool fully tailored suit paired with a metallic flocked stretch velvet tee and opera evening gloves. He topped off his look with matching heeled green boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross is known to be a big fan of Rogers’ designs, often wearing his looks at event appearances. For the NAACP Image Awards in 2020, Ross wore an eggplant-colored, velvet gown that featured puffed shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Lady Gaga accepting the Song of the Year award for “Rain on Me” onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty Images for MTV

During the partly virtual MTV Video Music Awards in 2020, Lady Gaga accepted her award for Song of the Year in a full look from Rogers’ fall 2020 collection. The singer wore the Baja Blast silk taffeta ball skirt paired with the cropped kimono blouse, topping her look off with one of her now-iconic masks from that night.

Zendaya at the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. Invision/AP

During the 2020 Emmy Awards, Zendaya wore two outfits, with the first being a dress from Rogers’ fall 2020 collection that featured a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt.

She later changed into a custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, which featured a bedazzled bralette, and a billowing polka-dot skirt, which she wore when she accepted the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.” Zendaya’s win made her the youngest recipient of the award in history.

Beyoncé

For her cover shoot for British Vogue’s December 2020 issue, Beyoncé wore a custom red evening gown complete with a cape by Rogers. The look featured four-ply silk crepe and 10 yards of satin faced silk organza.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the U.S. JONATHAN ERNST/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

During the presidential inauguration of Biden in January, Rogers dressed Harris in a custom-designed purple coat and matching dress.

The outfit reportedly garnered $8.2 million in media impact value in the first 24 hours, according to a study by Launchmetrics. Harris’ outfit generated $7 million in online impact and $1.2 million in social media. (Online would be considered websites, media sites and blogs, while social media would include social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.)

Regina King

For the 2021 Costume Designer Guild Awards, the award-winning actress stunned in a bright orange utility twill column gown that featured a pleated train from Rogers’ Collection 007.

Lady Gaga

When it comes to street style, it seems no one can do it like Gaga. For her final performance of “One Last Time” with Tony Bennett, the singer-actress wore a strapless checked seersucker gown that featured a puffed skirt. And it wouldn’t be Lady Gaga without some over-the-top shoes to match.

Jordan Alexander

Jordan Alexander at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

In his Met Gala debut, Rogers had Alexander of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot and author-influencer Eva Chen by his side. Alexander wore a corset-style gown that flowed into a colorful tiered hem skirt as she took the red carpet with Rogers by her side.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel at the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, the British actress and screenwriter wore a custom sulphur yellow two-piece set, featuring a bralette and a draped column skirt with a draped bow in silk organza. Coel also wore matching pointed-toe pumps, a diamond necklace and gold-and-white Alighieri earrings.

That night, Coel won her first Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for her BBC/HBO series “I May Destroy You.”

