Timberland has revealed Christopher Raeburn’s first capsule collection as the brand’s global creative director.

Although the London-based designer collaborated with the brand previously, this fall-winter 2019 collection spans footwear, outerwear, sportswear and bags, and is completed while in his new role, which was revealed last October as part of a broader partnership with the brand. Raeburn’s first mainline collection for Timberland will debut fall 2020.

“There’s real momentum building around responsible design, which is fantastic,” said Raeburn. For the past 10 years, the designer has been a pioneering force in exploring responsible design practices. Raeburn favors functional fabrics that are “steeped in authenticity” and explores this in his Raemade philosophy built on three pillars: “remade, reduced, recycled.”

The design philosophy complements that of Timberland and the brand’s parent company, VF Corp.

Both Timberland and The North Face are commandeering strategic alignment on larger sustainable initiatives under VF Corp., with Raeburn at Timberland; and Tim Hamilton, head of global creative at The North Face; leading the charge in communicating each brand’s passion for nature in an authentic way.

The Raemade philosophy largely guided this season’s fall-winter capsule collection for Timberland. Sharing more insight Raeburn said, “The process started by deconstructing original military parachutes and reconstructing them into original Timberland silhouettes such as the iconic Weatherbreaker Jacket.” Timberland’s iconic pieces served as inspiration for the remainder of the collection, which heavily incorporated material innovations.

Using both organic and recycled materials throughout, Timberland’s proprietary ReBOTL material (a yarn spun out of at least 40 percent recycled plastic) is also incorporated throughout the collection.

“Our aim is to build on that momentum around material innovation and further engage with our growing community through a wide variety of programs,” according to Raeburn. For Timberland’s launch in Asia, Raeburn hosted two Raemade workshops in Shanghai as part of its ongoing educational programming geared toward consumers.

Asked about the challenges in scaling up sustainability initiatives, Raeburn cited the improving technology and growing affordability that makes “certain responsible innovations” a no-brainer. “There should be no excuse for not using [these responsible innovations] to better our environment,” said Raeburn.

Raeburn is no stranger to collaboration. For the past five years, the label has worked with Avery Dennison, a global material sciences and manufacturing company that innovates in sustainable packaging, blockchain and RFID solutions for its intelligent labels.

Neither is Timberland, as the brand recently teased an upcoming November product collaboration with Public School at a dinner last month for its Nature Needs Heroes campaign.

