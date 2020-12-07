LONDON — Christopher Raeburn, global creative director of Timberland and Raeburn Studios, has taken on a new creative role.

The London-based designer is behind the relaunch of Left Hand and ST95, two labels that were founded by Massimo Osti in the Nineties. Osti is the Italian designer and garment engineer who is also behind Stone Island, which was acquired Monday by Moncler.

The two brands have been acquired by Left Hand Studios Ltd., which tapped Raeburn to oversee all design and development processes, ahead of their relaunch, which is slated for February.

Left Hand will focus on offering “jackets, liners and jersey,” while ST95 will cater to a younger audience and stay true to the label’s original sporty aesthetic, while incorporating Raeburn’s sustainable ethos into the designs.

The British creative was among the honorees in this year’s Fashion Awards, recognized for his efforts in the sustainability sector alongside Gabriela Hearst, who on Monday was named the new creative director at Chloé while also keeping her own label; Stella McCartney, and Anya Hindmarch.