Christy Turlington Burns’ Doppelgänger Nephew Joins IMG Models

Christy Turlington Burns’ look-alike nephew is following in her model footsteps.

At 25 years old, James Turlington is the latest model to sign with IMG Models, according to a spokesperson. Turlington’s aunt, who was one of the biggest supermodels in the Nineties, shared her praises for her nephew on Instagram, posting a picture of him with the caption: “When your nephew visits you on set and steals the show! Not a bad start to your new career.”

Turlington was previously a draft pick for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is leaving baseball to pursue his modeling career. “As a kid who dreamt of playing in the big leagues, I look back on my career and am so thankful to have accomplished the goals I set out to achieve,” Turlington wrote in an Instagram post. “From playing Division 1, going to the College World Series, to being drafted and having the opportunity to play professionally. I wouldn’t change a thing!”

The baseball player-turned-model revealed his modeling career on his Instagram with a series of photographs taken by Luigi and Iango and Gabe Araujo and Raul Romo.

While Turlington is just getting started, his aunt has been busy continuing her modeling career. Turlington Burns was recently one of the 15 cover faces for British Vogue’s September Issue, which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and made her runway return after 30 years during the Marc Jacobs fall 2019 show.

