Chrome Hearts is continuing their decade-long collaboration with renowned French fine crystal purveyor Baccarat.

The duo’s longtime partnership has included multiple items, including vessels, cups and crystal glass ashtrays, each featuring Chrome Hearts’ iconic imagery.

This most recent Chrome Hearts x Baccarat release focuses on a new decanter and a set of tumblers adorned with Chrome Hearts’ Pyramid Plus motif — a spin on the classic pyramid stud. The wares are accented with a jutting array of alternating Chrome Hearts Plus decor and pyramid studs, giving the pieces a notable visual appeal and a distinct physical touch, pairing classic refinement with a luxury rock/rebel aesthetic.

Limited quantities of the bar wares will be sold exclusively in Chrome Hearts stores beginning June 1.