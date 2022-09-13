×
Ciara Celebrates Beyoncé’s Star-studded ‘Disco Nights’ Birthday Party With Roller Skates and Retro Inspiration

The songstress attended the soiree in a disco-inspired look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18:
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE
Beyonce poses in the press room
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual
View ALL 25 Photos

Ciara embraced retro inspiration for Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday celebration on Saturday.

Her look featured a top emblazoned with Michael Jackson’s image and sparkling flared red pants that offered her mobility for her roller skates.

The singer accessorized with a set of silver and gold bangles, oversize hoop earrings, rings and heart-shaped frames that incorporated crystal embellishments.

Her outfit was an apt choice for the soiree’s Disco Nights theme, which serves as a nod to Beyonce’s disco and house-inspired “Renaissance” album.

Ciara shared videos of her in the look with fans on Instagram. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, La La Anthony and Bella Hadid.

It’s been a busy time for Ciara, who is promoting her new single “Jump” as well as her entrepreneurial endeavors. Ciara attended the first day of Revolve Gallery on Sept. 9 during New York Fashion Week, wearing a signature, sleek black trench coat from her brand LITA by Ciara and thigh-high black boots.

Ciara’s other fashion venture is gender-neutral clothing line Human Nation, created in collaboration with her husband, Russell Wilson.

In August, Ciara entered the beauty space, unveiling her new skin care brand OAM Skin, which debuted a line of Vitamin C-focused products. The line includes a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer. That same month she also celebrated the launch of her spirits brand, Ten To One Rum.

