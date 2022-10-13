×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Ciara Hits Sartorial High Notes With Lace Details in David Koma Dress at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

The singer attended the ceremony honoring some of the biggest names in country music.

2022 CMT "Artists of the Year" at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: Ciara. Photo credit: MBS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907066_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
David Koma Resort 2023
David Koma Resort 2023
David Koma Resort 2023
David Koma Resort 2023
View ALL 41 Photos

Ciara arrived at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Wednesday in Nashville wearing a gown with lace details.

The singer selected a dress from David Koma‘s resort 2023 collection that incorporated a lace corset with side cutouts and a maxiskirt. The corset was paired with matching lace opera gloves.

2022 CMT "Artists of the Year" at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: Ciara wears david koma lace dress and crystal strappy sandals with blond hair. Photo credit: MBS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907066_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ciara at the 2022 CMT “Artists of the Year” at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12. MBS/MEGA

For footwear, Ciara selected a pair of strappy crystal-embellished sandals. She accessorized with a silver pendant and rings.

Related Galleries

Stylist Kollin Carter worked with Ciara to create the look. Carter’s client roster includes Cardi B, Normani and Kelly Rowland.

2022 CMT "Artists of the Year" at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: Ciara wears david koma lace dress and crystal strappy sandals with blond hair. Photo credit: MBS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907066_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ciara at the 2022 CMT “Artists of the Year” at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12. MBS/MEGA

Ciara’s hair is currently bleach blond, and she opted to style it with stacked buns and bangs. She went for a classic evening makeup look with a natural lip and face and dramatic, smoky eye shadow.

Outside of her red carpet appearances, it’s been a busy year for Ciara. In addition to the release of her new single “Jump,” she has been expanding her business ventures. In September, she launched a skin care brand, OAM Skin. The beauty company follows her entry into the spirits industry with Ten to One Rum. She’s also working to grow her LITA by Ciara clothing line, which launched in August last year, and her gender-neutral Human Nation clothing line created in collaboration with her husband, Russell Wilson.

CMT Artists of the Year honors some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s ceremony, which was prerecorded, honored Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. The event is scheduled to broadcast on CMT on Friday.

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ciara Hits High Notes in Lace Cutout Dress for CMT Artists of the Year

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad