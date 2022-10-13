Ciara Hits Sartorial High Notes With Lace Details in David Koma Dress at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Ciara arrived at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Wednesday in Nashville wearing a gown with lace details.

The singer selected a dress from David Koma‘s resort 2023 collection that incorporated a lace corset with side cutouts and a maxiskirt. The corset was paired with matching lace opera gloves.

Ciara at the 2022 CMT “Artists of the Year” at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12. MBS/MEGA

For footwear, Ciara selected a pair of strappy crystal-embellished sandals. She accessorized with a silver pendant and rings.

Stylist Kollin Carter worked with Ciara to create the look. Carter’s client roster includes Cardi B, Normani and Kelly Rowland.

Ciara at the 2022 CMT “Artists of the Year” at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 12. MBS/MEGA

Ciara’s hair is currently bleach blond, and she opted to style it with stacked buns and bangs. She went for a classic evening makeup look with a natural lip and face and dramatic, smoky eye shadow.

Outside of her red carpet appearances, it’s been a busy year for Ciara. In addition to the release of her new single “Jump,” she has been expanding her business ventures. In September, she launched a skin care brand, OAM Skin. The beauty company follows her entry into the spirits industry with Ten to One Rum. She’s also working to grow her LITA by Ciara clothing line, which launched in August last year, and her gender-neutral Human Nation clothing line created in collaboration with her husband, Russell Wilson.



CMT Artists of the Year honors some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s ceremony, which was prerecorded, honored Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. The event is scheduled to broadcast on CMT on Friday.