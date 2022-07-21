Ciara Adds Sparkle to Black Velvet Gown With Statement Neckline Trim on ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet With Russell Wilson

Ciara is never one to shy away from a bold red carpet look — and her latest wasn’t a departure from her style history on Wednesday at the 2022 ESPY Awards in a look that put an edgy spin on an otherwise conservative silhouette.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Variety

To attend the ESPN award show, Ciara wore a long-sleeve fitted black velvet gown with a subtle kick hem, defined shoulders and an open neckline. The dress’s neckline extended in a V-shape, ending right above the star’s navel. The statement neckline featured a glittering white trim and matching white glitter cups, which protruded from each side of the neckline to cover the singer’s bust. Ciara’s choice of footwear was left hidden by the gown’s floor-grazing hem.

The “JUMP” singer wore her hair in a deeply-parted ultra-straight cropped bob, tucking her hair behind one ear to show off her diamond pavé lobe-hugging earrings. Ciara wore platinum rings to accompany her look, going free of any noticeable jewelry. The singer wore a mostly neutral glam look, save for a smoky eye with a bold white corner shadow.

Ciara attended the ESPYS with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson wore a tailored suit featuring a split gray patterned and black blazer, a black silk shirt and ankle-skimming black trousers.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

