Ciara on ‘Manifesting’ Her Gap x LoveShackFancy Campaign, a Family Affair

“You know what’s so funny?” asked Ciara, eyebrows raised. “I’m always a little funny at times about listening to my own music, but every now and then I indulge.”

She swayed her shoulders as her 2004 hit “1, 2 Step” played at Harriet’s, the cocktail lounge atop the 1 Hotel. On the dance floor, the crowd was going wild.

The music star and entrepreneur, who’s busy working on an R&B record, took a break from the studio to join the party. She was the focus of the night, a celebration of her campaign for the Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration — a family affair.

“I used to always dream of being a part of something with Gap when I was young, and it’s kind of amazing how my son actually gave me that opportunity, because he did a campaign in 2017,” she said. Three years old at the time, her son Future Zahir was tapped for a back-to-school ad.

“He was the first in our family to do that,” she went on. “I was looking at my daughter, and I go, ‘Gosh, I hope she can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call like a week later after actually talking about that, manifesting that, [telling me], ‘Gap has an amazing collaboration with LoveShackFancy and would love for you and your baby to be a part of.’”

She’s featured in the new campaign with both of her kids, Future and Sienna, ages 9 and 6 respectively.

“I go, ‘That’s crazy!” she added. “Talk about timing and the power of manifestation.’”

Ciara was wearing a look inspired by the partnership, made in the same denim material and floral print as many pieces in the capsule.

“I’m a tomboy,” she said, in an oversized denim dress, adored with pockets and zippers and matching stiletto boots. With the help of her stylist, Deonte “Deo” Nash, she called up designer Kwame Adusei to create the look.

“I’ve been becoming a fan of his,” she said. “One, he’s a Black designer. And Kwame has this really cool, elegant, chic touch, and his silhouettes are amazing.”

It’s a one-of-a-kind, not for sale in the 76-piece collection — which features women’s, men’s, kids, and baby apparel and accessories priced between $13 and $248. It’s a marriage of Gap’s known styles, classic cottons and denim, and LoveShackFancy’s girly silhouettes and details, full of ruffles, florals and bows.

“I was obviously so excited because Gap has been so important to me my entire life, and I grew up going to that Gap on 74th [Street] with Lexington,” said LoveShackFancy designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen, who dove into Gap archives (and found inspiration from the ’90s). “It was like a rite of passage. I lived in it.”

“We’re committed to the L.A. market,” said Gap chief executive officer Mark Breitbard. “It’s a market where denim is big. Floral is big. We’re a California brand…But I look at this collab and I don’t look at it as really market-specific. It’s going to every store, online. It’s going to be big.”