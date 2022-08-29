Ciara Announces New Skin Care Brand OAM Skin

Ciara is venturing into the beauty world. The Grammy Award-winning artist revealed the launch of her new skin care brand OAM Skin on Instagram Monday, posing makeup-free in a series of promotional photos and videos.

“You’ve been asking…and here it is. Meet my secret sauce. Years in the making,” she shared on her social media account, rounding out the post with the brand’s hashtag and arrival date, which is set for Sept. 15. OAM’s Instagram page also premiered in tandem with the news.

OAM or “On a Mission” features dermatologist-tested, Vitamin C-focused products as part of its Radiance System developed with the brand’s original Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex described as “uniquely effective, yet so gentle.”

The line includes a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer. “I made this for women of all skin tones and skin types on a mission to be their best, to level up, to have the confidence to go after the things they deserve, to be the women they were destined to be,” she wrote.

Ciara unveils OAMSkin product line on Aug. 29, 2022.

Ciara has established several brands in recent years. In August 2021, she unveiled her clothing brand Lita by Ciara in partnership with The House of LR&C. Since its launch, the brand has debuted a range of ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories. She founded R&C Fragrance with partner Russell Wilson and co-owns Ten To One Rum.