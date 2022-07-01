Ciara Dons Cutout Orange Alessandro Vigilante Dress With Russell Wilson at Serpentine Gallery Party

Ciara looked to Alessandro Vigilante for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

The musician attended the party in London on Thursday alongside husband Russell Wilson wearing a form-fitting, long-sleeved orange Alessandro Vigilante dress paired with white Tom Ford heels. Wilson went with a brown casual suit jacket and trousers paired with white sneakers.

Ciara at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. MEGA

Other attendees at the annual summer party included Iris Law and Talulah Riley, among others.

The Serpentine Summer Party is held at the Serpentine Art Gallery in Kensington Gardens, where guests can view an array of art installations.

Ciara and Wilson regularly have standout style moments together, like in March when the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with Ciara wearing a burgundy-hued cutout Di Petsa dress, while Wilson donned a black suit jacket with matching trousers.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Serpentine Summer Party. MEGA

