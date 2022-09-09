Ciara Dazzles for Revolve Gallery’s Opening Reception in a Glossy Trenchcoat From Her LITA Brand

Ciara made a bold statement at the Revolve Gallery opening reception on Thursday in New York.

Ciara attends Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The star opted for a monochromatic black ensemble. She wore a maxi leather coat from her Lita by Ciara brand, which featured oversize lapels, two side pockets, a tied arrangement across its bodice and a glossy, sleek finish.

The singer completed the outfit with thigh-high boots and two gold necklaces.

Ciara launched her namesake brand in August last year with a range of tops, dresses, bottoms and accessories.

She celebrated the retailer’s activation, which is open to the public through Sunday, with La La Anthony, who also donned her label. Anthony’s look comprised a matching ribbed crop top and midiskirt. She paired her look with white strappy sandals, a multihued clutch and sunglasses.

Angus Cloud, Lori Harvey and Bia were among the guests.

Last month, Ciara added another brand to her portfolio with the launch of OAM Skin, releasing an introductory line of vitamin-C-infused products. She also chose an outfit from her brand to debut another venture as a cofounder of her Ten to One Rum spirits company.

Ciara attends REVOLVE Gallery New York Fashion Week opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Revolve Gallery features more than 20 creative spaces through immersive experiences, exhibitions and pop-up shops. The activation showcases new Revolve-exclusive collections from Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello and Good Man Brand, of which she cofounded with her husband, Russell Wilson. The event will also include collaborations from the Revolve portfolio, such as the Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, Remi x Revolve and Helsa by Elsa Hosk.