Ciara Celebrates Spirits and Statement Colors in Green Blazer for Her Ten To One Rum Brand

Ciara brought radiant colors to the red carpet for a celebration of her Ten To One Rum brand on Aug. 19 in Los Angeles. The event was held in collaboration with Pronghorn, an organization that supports Black-owned businesses in the spirits industry.

The Grammy-winning musician chose lime green shorts and a matching blazer from her clothing line LITA by Ciara. She opted for no shirt underneath, emphasizing the two-piece set itself. Ciara is an investor, co-owner and director for Ten To One Rum.

Ciara celebrates Ten To One Rum and Pronghorn on Aug. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Ciara coordinated the outfit with a pair of bright pink strappy platform sandals and accessorized with stacks of bangles on both of her arms, a layer of necklaces and two rings. She parted her hair down the middle and went for flowing curls framing her face. For beauty, she chose a natural look that included a nude lip and subtle eyeshadow.

LITA by Ciara, which launched in August last year, is an acronym for “love is the answer.” The singer took inspiration for the line from vintage staple pieces in her closet that she describes as tomboy-chic. Ciara’s other fashion venture is gender-neutral clothing line Human Nation, created in collaboration with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Human Nation, LITA, and Russell Wilson’s swimwear brand Good Man are founded under The House of LR&C, the couple’s fashion company. The acronym stands for “love, respect and care.” Three percent of net revenue from The House of LR&C goes to the Why Not You Foundation, the couple’s nonprofit dedicated to children’s health and education. In July, the duo opened their first retail store for The House of LR&C in Seattle.