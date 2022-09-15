Ciara Sees Red in ’70s-Inspired ‘Glam-Leisure’ Suit for Tom Ford’s NYFW Front Row

Ciara attended Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show on Wednesday during NYFW and had a vibrant style moment wearing a head-to-toe red look from the designer.
The singer sat front row alongside tennis player Frances Tiafoe wearing a crushed velvet two-button blazer with a rain hood layered over a red turtleneck that was coordinated with red jogger pants.
She accessorized with a pair of oversize red-tinted sunglasses and red leather gloves. She finished off the look with a pair of red opaque platform heels. The outfit was from Ford’s fall 2022 collection, which was inspired by the ’70s and “glam-leisure.”
For beauty, Ciara went for a natural look with a nude lip and a hint of blush and styled her hair in a retro shag cut — an apt nod to the decade.
It’s been a busy time for Ciara, who is promoting her new single “Jump” as well as her entrepreneurial endeavors. In August, she debuted her new skin care brand OAM Skin, which launched a line of Vitamin C-focused products.
In addition to celebrating the runway show, Ford is said to be in the process of negotiations to find a buyer for his brand. The Estée Lauder company is said to be the leading contender, sources have said. Ford is said to be working with Goldman Sachs to find a suitable buyer, and the estimated valuation of his brand is $3 billion. Estée Lauder has had a longtime licensing partnership with Tom Ford Beauty.
New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 9 to 14, showcasing spring 2023 collections. The New York runway shows concluded on Wednesday, with Ford’s show.