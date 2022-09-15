×
Ciara Sees Red in ’70s-Inspired ‘Glam-Leisure’ Suit for Tom Ford’s NYFW Front Row

The singer held court on the star-studded front row with Katie Holmes, Nicole Richie and Madonna.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Ciara attended Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show on Wednesday during NYFW and had a vibrant style moment wearing a head-to-toe red look from the designer.

The singer sat front row alongside tennis player Frances Tiafoe wearing a crushed velvet two-button blazer with a rain hood layered over a red turtleneck that was coordinated with red jogger pants.

Tom Ford and Ciara attend the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

She accessorized with a pair of oversize red-tinted sunglasses and red leather gloves. She finished off the look with a pair of red opaque platform heels. The outfit was from Ford’s fall 2022 collection, which was inspired by the ’70s and “glam-leisure.”

For beauty, Ciara went for a natural look with a nude lip and a hint of blush and styled her hair in a retro shag cut — an apt nod to the decade.

It’s been a busy time for Ciara, who is promoting her new single “Jump” as well as her entrepreneurial endeavors. In August, she debuted her new skin care brand OAM Skin, which launched a line of Vitamin C-focused products.

In addition to celebrating the runway show, Ford is said to be in the process of negotiations to find a buyer for his brand. The Estée Lauder company is said to be the leading contender, sources have said. Ford is said to be working with Goldman Sachs to find a suitable buyer, and the estimated valuation of his brand is $3 billion. Estée Lauder has had a longtime licensing partnership with Tom Ford Beauty.

New York Fashion Week ran from Sept. 9 to 14, showcasing spring 2023 collections. The New York runway shows concluded on Wednesday, with Ford’s show.

