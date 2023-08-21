EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford Is the New Face of MCM

SIMPLY SUPER: MCM is leaning into its heritage with its latest campaign, which spotlights its caramel-colored, monogram leather goods — and ’90s supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Crawford, who first posed for an MCM campaign in 1996 lensed by Herb Ritts, plunked herself on a pile of backpacks, totes, satchels and weekenders for a studio shoot with Juergen Teller. She cradles the German brand’s latest cross-body style, dubbed the Mode Travia.

“It was nostalgic for me to travel back in time with MCM from our first photoshoot,” Crawford mused, noting that its classic bags remain “timeless.”

The campaign, which breaks Monday on MCM’s website and social channels, is part of efforts to reposition MCM as a digitally driven luxury brand by expanding into a full-fledged offering of accessories, ready-to-wear and lifestyle.

As reported last June, MCM recently appointed Tina Lutz and Katie Chung to lead and develop its new global design and creative direction, enhancing the brand’s signatures and making them resonate with today’s market demands.

Its heritage codes can be traced back to 1976.

Fabien Baron, creative director of the spots, said Crawford remains a “true professional,” bringing knowledge and tenacity to her latest modeling project. Jessica Diehl was the stylist, Diane Kendal the makeup artist and Benjamin Muller the hairstylist.

Sabine Brunner, president and global brand and commercial officer of MCM Global AG, said the Crawford campaign highlights links to the brand’s historic iconography, bridging “this heritage with the dynamism of Gen Z.

“Cindy Crawford, as both a supermodel icon and a timeless symbol, aligns seamlessly with MCM’s iconic designs,” she added.

Crawford has zoomed back into the cultural spotlight, along with her supermodel pals Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, appearing on the September covers of American and British Vogue.

The four women will also be seen in “The Supermodels,” a documentary that premieres on Sept. 20 on Apple TV+.